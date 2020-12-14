Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: 14 Years Old Anmol Shastri From Gujarat Wants To Buy A Telescope If He Wins

Sony Entertainment Television's Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, one of the most popular shows on Indian Television, will be celebrating the Students Special Week from December 14 to December 17 and have selected eight young minds from across the nation facilitated by Vedantu, a live online learning platform, to give these young talents an opportunity to utilise their power of knowledge. One of the students, Anmol Shastri from Bharuch, Gujarat has dreams that touch the sky.

Anmol with his fun loving and straightforward personality, got the title of 'Jigyasu' from Mr Bachchan as he loves asking questions.

Anmol, who lives with his parents and two elder sisters, is very clear about his interests and what he wants to be when he grows up. If he wins on KBC 12, he wishes to buy a telescope for himself and look at the stars and constellations in the sky.

He is currently studying the universe and eventually wants to become an astrophysicist. Anmol also has his own YouTube channel named 'How it Works' where he uploads informative videos based on physics and biology.

To watch Anmol being his 'jigyasu' best on the Hot Seat, tune in to Kaun Banega Crorepati - Students Special Week, starting December 14 at 9 pm only on Sony TV.

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Amitabh Bachchan Asks A Question On Hansal Mehta; The Filmmaker Reacts

Also Read: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Can You Answer Rs 1 Crore Question That Vijay Pal Singh Couldn't Answer?