KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Contestant Ankita Singh Who Is The Sole Breadwinner Of Her Family

Kaun Banega Crorepati's much loved host, Amitabh Bachchan is known for the empathetic way in which he interacts with his contestants and lends them his ears to open up about the issues they may be facing in their personal lives. In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Big B was all praises for contestant Ankita Singh, who has seen a lot of hardships in life.

Ankita Singh from Chattisgarh is working in a bank. She opened up to Big B that she started working at the age of 23, to support her family financially, which wasn't doing very well at the time. She also talked about her parents' abusive marriage. Ankita shared that her mother went through abuse at the hands of her father, and that this caused her to become bitter about marriage.

However, she chose to see the positive side of this, and said that despite her parents fighting, they did not do anything wrong. She added that she worked hard to motivate herself and not get depressed. Amitabh praised her for her positive outlook and mentioned that Ankita is the sole breadwinner of her house, but she humbly refused the acknowledgment by saying that it can be the responsibility of anybody and that she does not need a special mention.

Ankita was the third contestant to take the hot seat after the roll over contestant from the previous episode, Subhash Bishnoi who works with RPF, and Swaroopa Deshpande, who works as a store in-charge.

