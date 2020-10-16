KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Did ‘Jhaadu, Pocha’ At Home During Lockdown

On Thursday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Amitabh Bachchan revealed that he did some household work including 'jhaadu, pocha' during the COVID-19 lockdown. In the unusual situation that many of us, including celebrities, found ourselves in during the lockdown, doing daily chores and housekeeping was something that we couldn't depend on anyone else for.

While chatting with contestant Runa Saha about how she did household chores during the lockdown, Big B was asked by the Ask The Expert guest Richa Anirudha if he helped out at home too.

To this, he replied, "Bilkul. Sab kaam kiya maine. Jhaadu pocha. Khaana humko pakana nahi aata. Aaj tak kar rahe wo. Seriously bol raha hun main (Of course. I did all the work. Sweeping and mopping. I don't know how to cook food, but I still help out at home. I'm serious.)."

Amitabh and a few members of his family including son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan, tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus, and were hospitalized for a while.

Coming back to contestant Runa Saha, she became the first contestant of Kaun Banega Crorepati to take the hot seat without playing fastest fingers first, all thanks to Amitabh. Runa, who was the last contestant left on Thursday's episode, started crying when she didn't make it to the hot seat. A concerned Big B called her to the hot seat and Runa broke down again.

Runa's story goes so: The homemaker-turned-entrepreneur had been trying to participate in KBC ever since the show started, but couldn't get in. Her numerous failed attempts kept Runa from disclosing to her family that she had made it to the prelim stage of the 12th season, until her interview happened.

She revealed to Amitabh that she had decided that if she failed to make it to the hot seat, she would not pray to God again or watch TV. Consoled by Big B, Runa finally made it to the hot seat.

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Was Almost Named 'Inquilab'

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: When Amitabh Bachchan's Computer Stopped Working & Left Him Clueless