KBC 12: Maniesh Paul Says He Regrets Not Being Able To Touch Amitabh Bachchan’s Feet On Sets

Kaun Banega Crorepati 12 is being filmed and aired amid the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore the norms on the sets have changed. The popular game show no longer has live audience, and the distance between host Amitabh Bachchan and contestant's seats have been increased. It goes without saying that there is also strict social distancing.

Actor Maniesh Paul, who found out that KBC was being shot near his shoot location, he made an appearance on the sets. He said that it was delightful to meet Amitabh Bachchan, but regrets not being able to touch his feet.

Times of India quoted Maniesh as saying, "It is always a delightful pleasure to meet Amit sir, to be able to bask in the mesmerizing aura of the legend. He has been my inspiration growing up and he continues to inspire me even today, so whenever I get an opportunity to meet him, I make sure to grab it with open arms.

He continued, "In the lockdown, I haven't had the chance to meet him and hence when I got to know he was shooting for KBC just nearby where I was shooting for my show, I took the opportunity and visited him in the break. Given the entire pandemic situation, we are strictly following safety protocols, especially considering Amit sir's health conditions, hence I couldn't hug him or even touch his feet and I deeply regret it. However, it is always an overwhelming experience to even just interact with him."

Maniesh had co-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati with Amitabh in 2014.

ALSO READ: KBC 12: Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Did 'Jhaadu, Pocha' At Home During Lockdown

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12: Runa Saha Makes It To The Hot Seat Without Playing 'Fastest Finger First'