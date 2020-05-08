KBC 12 Promo Was Shot In Amitabh Bachchan’s House; Nitesh Tiwari Opens Up On Challenges

The Coronavirus crisis has changed work spaces and dynamics for many around the world. The entertainment industry too is slowly adjusting to new realities, and figuring out innovative ways to shoot.

One of India's most popular game shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati, had its season 12 promo shot in host Amitabh Bachchan's house. Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari recently opened up about the challenges of shooting someone of Big B's stature in a challenging situation like this.

Talking to Pinkvilla about directing KBC's season 12 promo, Nitesh said that Amitabh was excited to shoot it himself. He also said, "Honestly, this is the first time I have done something like this. What happens is it is good to know what the situation is because then as a writer you can write responsibly. Given the limitations, we consciously wrote a script that was simple to shoot. So, half of the job was done at the script level."

He further praised Amitabh's enthusiasm during the shoot. "Having said that, it is still a challenging task to direct an actor of Amitabh Bachchan's stature sitting at home. But what made it easy for us is the sheer enthusiasm that Mr. Bachchan shows. He also loves challenges. His enthusiasm is still childlike. So, he was very happy to do it and call and know what exactly needs to be done," he added.

The tagline for this year's Kaun Banega Crorepati is, 'Har Cheez Ko Break Lag Sakta Hai... Sapno Ko Nahi' (Everything can be stopped in its tracks, except one's dreams). Big B announced in the promo that registrations for the show will start from May 9 onwards.

Har cheez ko break lag sakta hai par sapnon ko break nahee lag sakta hai. Aapke sapnon ko udaan dene phir aa rahe hain @Srbachchan lekar #KBC12. Registrations shuru honge 9 May raat 9 baje se sirf Sony TV par. pic.twitter.com/1XmZ9QNtm2 — sonytv (@SonyTV) May 2, 2020

Answering questions on how the show will be conducted in the times of COVID-19 pandemic, Amitabh said that there are no definite answers for that.

