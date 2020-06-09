KBC’s First Winner Harshvardhan Nawathe Talks About Amitabh Bachchan’s Special Gesture For Him

Harshvardhan On How Life Has Changed Since Then

Speaking to Times of India, Harshvardhan shared that show changed his life, and he is now recognized, wherever he goes. "When I am going for meetings and I give my business card and look at my name the reaction is different, the recognition is always there and it will remain till the time I am there," he said.

He Was Able To Go To UK Without Taking A Loan

Harshvardhan shared that winning the prize money on the show became like a safety net for him to experiment with his life. He was able to pursue an MBA degree in the UK without having to take a loan, and was able to come back and start his career.

Big B Asked His Personal Makeup Artist To Touch Up Harsh

When asked about his experience interacting with Amitabh Bachchan, Harshvardhan shared an interesting anecdote. He revealed that when he had answered the final question, the producers decided to take a short break. Amitabh Bachchan then asked his personal makeup artist to do a touch up on Harshvardhan, and the latter knew that he had cracked the Rs 1 crore question. He also said, "After the show there have been many instances where I have interacted with Mr Bachchan and I have several examples that I can quote. He treats you differently and has that human touch which is so absent these days amongst even common people but given a person like his stature he is very humble."

The Words Of Wisdom That Amitabh Offered

Amitabh even had a few words of wisdom to offer to Harshvardhan, when he won the game show. "I mean these things come from someone who has seen it all. He meant it was very easy to lose yourself in that bubble fame of yours. He was in a way trying to tell me that be cautious and prepare myself for the change," said Harshvardhan.