Pictures Of Mahabharat’s Pandavas In Colourful, Hip Clothes Go Viral! Receives Love From Netizens

The rerun of classic Indian television shows from the 80s and 90s such as the Ramayan and Mahabharat amidst the Coronavirus lockdown has brought up nostalgic memories in many. The shows' popularity does not seem to have reduced as they are achieving record numbers with regard to viewership even now.

As TV viewers get to enjoy and brush up on their knowledge of the epics, many of them are also interested in getting to know the actors who played the characters. Recently, pictures of the cast of Mahabharat in an avatar completely opposite to their on-screen costumes surfaced on the internet and have now gone viral.

The five cast members who played the Pandava brothers in the series, can be seen wearing colorful, hip t-shirts and shorts in an image that was used for a magazine cover back in the day. An old issue of the 'Showtime' magazine features them as 'Five men army - the Pandavas'. It looks like their camaraderie was not lost even when they were not in their show characters.

The post has received a lot of love from the fans of the show. Many of them flooded the comments section with messages of appreciation and love for the actors.

The Mahabharat airs on DD Bharati everyday at 12 PM and 7 PM.

ALSO READ: All Mahabharat Actors Were Paid The Same Amount; Extras Worked For Free!

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Wants To Know Who Spotted The Cooler In Mahabharat; Reveals He Did Use A Cooler