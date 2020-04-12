Ramayan Actor Shyam Sundar Kalani’s Ashes May Not Be Immersed Until Lockdown Lifts

Shyam Sundar Kalani, who played the part of 'Sugreeva' in the classic TV show Ramayan, passed away on Wednesday. His co-stars from the show, Arun Govil, who played Ram, and Sunil Lahri, who played Lakshman, took to their Twitter handles to share the news and condole his death.As per the latest reports, Shyam Sundar's ashes may not be immersed until after the Coronavirus lockdown lifts.

According to Dainik Jagran, Shyam Sundar's ashes have been stored and will be immersed only after the COVID-19 lockdown because no one is allowed to travel unless for emergency purposes.

The actor reportedly passed away on April 8. While some reports say that he died of cancer, Jagran reported that he it is because of diabetes. Shyam is survived by his wife Priya Kalani and his daughter Jiya Kalani.

Coincidentally, iconic Indian television shows like the Ramayan, Mahabharat, Sarabhai VS Sarabhai, Dekh Bhai Dekh, Hum Paanch and others are being rerun on television during the Coronavirus lockdown. Apart from Ramayan, Shyam was also seen in Mahabharat, and in movies like Trimurti, Chaila Babu and Heer Ranjha.

