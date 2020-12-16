Rohan Mehra & Kanchi Singh To Romance In A Music Video; Actor Says ‘It Will Be An Emotional Yet Romantic Song’

TV actors Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh are known as one of the most adorable couples in the TV industry. The duo met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, and soon started dating each other. Ever since the couple confirmed their relationship, their fans were wishing to see them romancing on-screen. And now, their wish will be fulfilled, as Rohan and Kanchi will be featuring together in a music video for the first time.

The couple recently jetted off to Dubai to shoot for their upcoming song. While sharing his excitement about romancing his girlfriend Kanchi Singh on-screen for the first time, Rohan Mehra told Spotboye, "This is going to be for the first time when Kanchi and I will be seen in a music video together. I am quite excited to shoot for the music video with her."

Revealing details about the song, Rohan further added, "Our fans have been waiting for us to do a project together and here we are. It will be an emotional yet romantic song and being shot in Dubai, adds the cherry on the cake." The actor did not share any more details about the music video.

A few days ago, 'Main Hoon Tera' music video featuring Rohan Mehra and Mahima Makwana was released, and it received a positive response from the masses. The song has been sung by Pranay Bahuguna and composed by Piyush Shankar.

Coming back to Rohan Mehra and Kanchi Singh, the couple often shares their cute yet romantic pictures on their Instagram handles. Hence, seeing them romancing on-screen will be a delight for their fans.

