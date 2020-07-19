Rupali Ganguly On Making Her Television Come Back After Seven Years With Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa

Rupali Ganguly, who took a break from the small screen after getting married and embracing motherhood has made a stunning comeback with Star Plus’ Anupamaa. In a recent interview, the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai fame actress opened up about her new show and having mixed feelings about facing the camera after seven years.

Rupali said, "Sometimes I feel I never went away, and sometimes I feel 'Oh damn! I don't know anything anymore'. So, it feels familiar but at the same time, it feels intimidating because when you come back in a fantabulous role and a phenomenal show like this, only very blessed and special people get a comeback like this. It makes you nervous, it makes you feel that you have a huge responsibility on you, yet sometimes out of respect you feel 'Do I know anymore and what am I doing?'"

She went on to add, "I mean I know my craft, but now, after seven years, the television scenario has changed, and taste has changed. So you never know what's going to be accepted and what's not. But the response that has come in for the first few episodes, I think I am doing okay."

Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa is an official remake of the Bengali series Sreemoyee and narrates the tale of a homemaker (played by Ganguly), who undermines herself while taking care of her family and their needs.

On being quizzed about her shooting experience and stepping into the character, Rupali revealed, "I cry every time I read the script. Anupamaa was a once in a lifetime opportunity, which I couldn't let go. After the shoot, I can't even go and hug my child, it's so upsetting. I have not hugged him and kissed him or sat closer to him, and yesterday he came and asked me 'Mumma, when will I kiss you again, after six months?' I cried, my heart broke. But then when I see 'Anupamaa', I feel somewhere it is getting compensated. Maybe now he feels that my mother is not there with me, but once he grows up and he will watch the show, he will be so proud of me."

