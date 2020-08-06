Sameer Sharma Death: Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Sneha Wagh & Other Celebs Express Shock

Varun & Sidharth Malhotra

Bollywood actors, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra condoled the actor's death. Varun shared Sameer's picture and captioned it, "ripsameersharma🙏," while Sidharth wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate🙏 #RIPSameerSharma."

Sneha & Preetam

Sneha Wagh: Just heard about the grave passing of my co-actor Samir Sharma! Extremely shocked by this terrible news. My deepest sympathy to his near and dear ones. RIP.

Pritam Singh: Wats happening with Actors community. Sad to c Tv actor #sameersharma suicide or killed .. Bro RIP ...

Kavita Kaushik

"While the whole country is busy fighting each other's opinions over religion n politics, there are humans struggling to just survive, yet another actor ended his life , perhaps no one is genuinely listening and no one really cares unless it fulfills an agenda. R.i.p Sameer 🙏."

Kritika, Raj & Lata

Kritika Kamra: I hope they let you rest in peace Sameer Sharma.

Raj Singh Arora: What the Hell ...... #SameerSharma RIP 🙏

Lata Sabharwal: We are still in shock!! It is very sad and unfortunate!! May his soul rest in peace. It never came across that he would do something like this! I still have the music piece he created online and gifted to me on my b'day. He was quite jovial and a gentleman. Unbelievable!! Rest in peace Samir....

Avinash Sachdev: Sam Was Not Someone Who Would Give Up

Samir's IPKKND co-star Avinash Sachdev told BT, "I was in touch with him through the lockdown; just two weeks ago, we were chatting with each other via voice notes. He told me that he feels blessed to have come back from a bad phase in life, which he fought successfully and now he was busy with work. He went through a rough patch when he fell ill and was hospitalised in Bengaluru, a couple of years ago. After his recovery, his parents were averse to him returning to Mumbai, but he came back and rented an apartment not too far from my residence."

The actor said that when he passed through his lane, he saw two fire brigades and a police van outside the building on Wednesday and got to know that someone had died by suicide. He got to know yesterday that it was Sam. Avinash added, "I am still shaken up and can't come to terms with it. Sam was a fighter, not someone who would give up. Just 15 days ago, he was in Lonavala and had told me that he wanted to step out."

Gautam Chaturvedi: I’m Shocked & Numb

Sameer's actor-friend, Gautam Chaturvedi told TOI, "Samir was always buzzing with ideas and along with acting, he wanted to produce music and start a channel online. On July 27, he texted me and asked me to call him, but my sister was unwell and so, I told him that I would connect later. And today, after hearing the news of his demise, I am shocked and numb. I wish we had connected that day."

He further added, "He used to make wonderful videos and wanted to produce music. He had also wished to start his own music channel and you can see his work on his social media accounts, too. He was fine and we were a good bunch of friends. I am shocked by what has happened."