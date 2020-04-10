Shatrughan Sinha Defends Daughter Sonakshi Sinha; Asks Who Made Mukesh Khanna Expert On Ramayan

Television actor Mukesh Khanna had taken a dig at Sonakshi Sinha that the reruns of classic TV shows like Mahabharat and Ramayan would educate people like her. Actor Shatrughan Sinha has come out in defence of his daughter Sonakshi. Without taking Mukesh's name, Shatrughan questioned what makes him an expert on Ramayan, and also said that Sonakshi does not need to be approved by anybody.

Bollywood Hungama quoted Shatrughan as saying, "I believe someone has problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayan. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayan? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

"I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayan doesn't disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn't need a certificate of approval from anyone," he added.

Mukesh, who played the role of Bhishma in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, had said in a recent interview that the reruns will be useful to educate people like Sonakshi, who have no knowledge of mythology. He was referring to an episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, in which Sonakshi did not know the answer to the question 'Who did Lord Hanuman bring the sanjeevani booti for?' The actress was heavily trolled for this at the time.

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Takes A Dig At Sonakshi Sinha For Her Lack Of Knowledge On Ramayan & Mahabharat

ALSO READ: Mukesh Khanna Reveals Ekta Kapoor Had Offered Him THIS Role In Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki