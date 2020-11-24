Shefali Shah Screaming ‘Oh My God’ As Delhi Crime Wins Emmy Is Winning The Internet: Watch

Netflix original series Delhi Crime won the much coveted 'Best Drama Series' award at the 48th International Emmys. No one was more excited about this than actor Shefali Shah, who shared a video of her reacting to the winner announcement. She can be heard screaming with joy as she watches, and her reaction is winning the internet!

Shefali Shah, who features as a lead in the web series, recorded a video of her reaction to the International Emmy's announcement of the 'Best Drama Series' in which Delhi Crime was nominated. When it was announced that her series had won, Shefali screamed "Oh my God!" in disbelief, over and over again.

She posted the video on her Instagram handle, and captioned it, "OMGGGGGGGGGG" repeated for three sentences. Her video garnered nearly 85,000 views within hours of posting it.

Watch her reaction here.

Shefali watches on as the show producer Richie Mehta makes his acceptance speech, joining the awards via video conferencing. He thanked everyone involved with the show, Netflix, and his wife who is currently pregnant.

Delhi Crime was the only Indian origin series to win an International Emmy this year. The show recreated the events of the terrible 2016 Delhi gang-rape. It also featured actors Adil Hussain, Denzil Smith, Rasika Dugal, Jaya Bhattacharya and others.

Two other Emmy nominations from India included Arjun Mathur under the Best Actor category for his role in Made In Heaven, and Amazon Prime Video's Four More Shots Please! under the Best Comedy category.

ALSO READ: Delhi Crime International Emmy Win: Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar & Other Celebs Congratulate The Team

ALSO READ: Rasika Dugal Hopes Delhi Crime's Emmy Nomination Opens Up More Avenues