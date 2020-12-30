Shehnaaz Gill & Sidharth Shukla Party In Goa; Their Dance Video Goes Viral

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the hit jodis of Bigg Boss 13. The duo impressed the audiences with their bond in the Bigg Boss house. Even after they left the show, their bond is the same. The duo worked together in a couple of music videos which became a huge hit. Recently, they were spotted together at airport as they were leaving to Goa. Apparently, they will be shooting for yet another music video in Goa. Now, a dance video of Sidnaaz has gone viral on social media.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz are seen partying hard in Goa. The couple was seen dancing to their peppy number 'Shona Shona'. The video of the same has gone viral on social media. In the video, Shehnaaz is seen wearing a pink hoodie while Sidharth donned a black t-shirt. The couple was seen enjoying with their friends at the party.

Fans found the couple cute as they grooved to the song together. They also trended #SidNaazInGoa on Twitter. Take a look at a few comments!

@BackupBae: All the moments reminded me of BB13.. Nthg has changed btwn them..the bond The closeness..The trust..Hold EO oftenly..want to b with EO all the time.. Damn ...Every thing is the same..Sneezing faceKiss❤#SidNaazInGoa #SidNaaz Vcinsta.

@Subhss12: IMAGINE #SidNaaz were being themselves nd enjoying with their friends that too in front of the audience at the pub.❤We all have come a long way from "terese touch mein nhi rahunga to them partying together" nd dat too we witnessing it all! We r the LUCKIEST n BLESSED!

@AbeeraM15: Your togetherness is eternal , ethereal and absolutely mesmerizing , you both complete and complement eachother in the most amazing way possible , stay together till eternity.....!!!!! #SidNaaz.

@gurleen_kaur26: Koi mujhe hi zor ka dhakka maarkr Goa bhej do pls!Mujhe bhi party krni hai!! #SidNaaz

Also Read: Best TV Jodi 2020: From Erica-Parth To Shraddha-Dheeraj, On-Screen Jodis Who Ruled TV This Year!

Also Read: Best TV Actresses 2020: From Erica Fernandes To Shraddha Arya, Divas Who Topped This Year's List!