Shooting Of Kumkum Bhagya, Tujhse Hai Raabta & Other Shows Which Were To Resume, Gets Cancelled!

As many as nine shows, including Kumkum Bhagya, Kundali Bhagya, Qurbaan Hua, Tujhse Hai Raabta, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs and Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Punjabi were supposed to resume shoot today (June 23, 2020). But as per the latest report, the shows' shooting has been cancelled as there was no clarity on issues like sanitisation, safety, payment schedule, insurance and shift timings.

It has to be recalled that the shooting has been stalled since March 19 due to the Coronavirus lockdown, and the television fraternity was hopeful to get back to work after government issued SOPs (Standard Operation Procedures). But as per Mumbai Mirror report, the CINTAA (Cine and Television Artistes Association) and FWICE (Federation of Western India Cine Employees) had an online meeting on Monday and issued a statement about calling off the shooting.

Apparently, several actors received Declaration Forms from their producers, but CINTAA issued a notification to its members, not to sign up. Senior joint secretary and chairperson of CINTAA, Amit Behl was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "If I'm not going to shoot until these concerns are addressed, how can I expect my association members to resume work?"

Qurbaan Hua actor Aayam Mehta said that all shoots will have to wait until the issues are resolved. The producer of Tujhse Hai Raabta and Qurbaan Hua said that as of now, the shootings are scheduled to resume from June 25, 2020, subject to all state-mandated SOPs being adhered to, including insurance cover for the cast and crew.

