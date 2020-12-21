Sidharth Shukla Breaks Silence Over 'Drunk Driving' Viral Video Controversy

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla was embroiled in a controversy on his birthday (December 12). A video went viral on his birthday in which a person accused him of being drunk and hitting a poor person. However, the other side of the story is that he was allegedly attacked by goons on his way back home with his brother-in-law. Apparently, Sidharth also got the goons arrested. Finally, Sidharth has broken his silence over the viral video controversy and said that it was unfair of certain outlets to report without clarifying the same.

In an interview with TOI, Sidharth said, "Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification."

He further added, "It's really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one. Of course, major part of the media got it right. They went on to see the videos the following day and put out correct information. It's not like a person needs validation or recognition when he happens to do something good or he helps someone, but when it's turned around and the person is accused of something, it leaves a bitter feeling in the heart. But I guess that's life, so it's okay."

This incident didn't hamper his birthday as the actor revealed that it was his best birthday ever as he received a number of cakes, gifts, wishes and blessings from people. He added that there were countdowns online going on a month prior to his birthday and the best part was that many celebrated the day with people in old age homes, at orphanages, some fed the hungry, some planted trees. He added this was beautiful.

