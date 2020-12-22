Sidharth Shukla Has A Candid Chat With Paparazzi At 4 AM; Video Trends On The Internet

Popular TV actor and Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla recently caught everyone's attention on the internet with his viral video with paparazzi. The Balika Vadhu actor was apparently spotted at 4 am in Mumbai post shoot. When he was coming out of his shoot venue, paparazzi started clicking his pictures.

In the video, while moving towards his car, Sidharth Shukla gives a smile to the shutterbugs and make small talk with them. And in no time, the video went viral on the internet.

Watch the video here:

In the above video, one can see Sidharth Shukla looking tired after completing a shoot. He looked handsome in a blue t-shirt and jeans. While walking, he asked one of the cameramen to go home and sleep as they exchanged good mornings. In a funny conversation, when the photographer asked the Bigg Boss 13 winner if he would sleep for the whole day after shooting till the morning, Sidharth said, "Tu sota hai nahi na, humko bhi kaam pe lagna padta hai." (Do you sleep? No? We also have to work like you guys.)

A few days ago, Sidharth Shukla landed in trouble due to a viral video, in which he was seen having a verbal spat with goons. While opening up about the same, Sidharth said, "Whatever happened is all out there; I think there have been a couple of video clips of the incident that people have seen. I just have one thing to say that with the online space being so vast, some of these platforms are really starved for news. Somebody said that I was drunk and that was the headline put out without any verification. It's really sad that you have gone out to help someone and they make you out to be the wrong one. Of course, a major part of the media got it right."

Talking about his upcoming projects, Sidharth Shukla will next be seen in ALTBalaji and ZEE5's web series Broken But Beautiful 3, opposite Sonia Rathee.

