Surbhi Chandna Leaves Her Naagin 5 Co-Star Mohit Sehgal In Splits By Mimicking Him With A Fake Accent [Video]

Actress Surbhi Chandna knows how to keep her fans entertained with the constant social media updates. The actress, who is currently busy shooting for the supernatural drama Naagin 5 often shares some funny behind-the-scene videos on her Instagram handle.

Recently, Surbhi Chandna shared yet another BTS video in her Instagram story in which, the diva can be seen mimicking her Naagin 5 co-star Mohit Sehgal by using a fake accident. In the video, she can be seen wearing a beautiful white lehenga while Mohit Sehgal is sitting on the other chair a white sherwani. In the middle of the scene, Surbhi is enjoying her snacks and teasing Mohit Sehgal with a fake accident. Hilariously, she is trying to spell fabulous as 'fab-u-lous.'

Well, her action indeed left Mohit in splits, as he can't control his laughter after seeing Surbhi Chandna mimicking him. Well, it seems like the star cast is having a gala time with each other while shooting a wedding scene.

Meanwhile, Naagin 5 also stars Sharad Malhotra, Utkarsh Gupta Swarda Thigale and others in pivotal roles. Actors like Mohit Malhotra, Hina Khan and Dheeraj Dhoopar have made cameo appearances at the beginning of Naagin 5. Well, we enjoyed Surbhi Chandna's mimicry act. What do you have to about it? Do let us know!

