TV Actress Meghna Roy Passes Away At 66

Popular TV actress Meghna Roy passed away yesterday (December 23, 2020) at the age of 66. According to Tellychakkar, she passed away due to heart attack. For the unversed, she had been unwell for a year. It is indeed a big loss for the TV industry.

Director Swapna Waghmare Joshi confirmed her death on Facebook. In the post, she wrote, "Meghnaben .. I was in awe of you..then we worked together in "teen bahuraaniya" and I realized what wonderful Human being you were. I adored you. You were classy, beautiful,talented, affectionate and extremely loving. I remember how devoted you were to your ailing mom. Ben, you will be missed. May you get eternal peace. Love you meghnaben."

Meghna Roy was a part of shows like Teen Bahuraniyaan and Hasratein. Apart from being a TV actress, she was also a renowned name in the theatre and movie industry.

Notably, Meghna's family had celebrated her 66th birthday on December 8, 2020. Her demise has left a huge void in not only her family members' hearts, but also her fans.

May her soul rest in peace!

