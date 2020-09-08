Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Sachin Tyagi Tests Negative For COVID-19; Will He Resume Shoot?

Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai grabbed the headlines a few weeks ago, as actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis and Samir Onkar, and four crew members tested positive for Coronavirus. As per the latest report, Sachin, who underwent appropriate treatment, has recovered and tested negative for COVID-19.

A source close to the production house was quoted by TOI as saying, "Sachin's latest reports have come negative. Thankfully, he has recovered and is currently resting at home."

As per the promo that was aired a few weeks ago, the story was supposed to revolve around Kartik's father Manish aka Sachin, who had lost his memory. Now that the actor has recovered, will he resume shoot soon? Well, the answer is no! As per the report, it will take some time for the actor to resume shoot.

It is being said that the writers are working on alternate track that doesn't require Sachin, until the actor recuperates.

The source told the leading daily, "The writers are working on it. Currently, the track does not revolve around Sachin. So, the writers will have to think of a new angle. Till then, Sachin will rest and recuperate, so that he can start shooting on the sets soon."

Well, we hope Manish and other actors too recover and resume shoot soon. We are sure that the audiences are missing them!

