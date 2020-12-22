Yeshu: Mary & Joseph Rejoice With The Birth Of Their Son; King Herod Loses Sleep

Showcasing virtues of Compassion, Kindness, Hope, Love and Forgiveness along with narrating the story of an exceptionally benevolent child is &TV's Yeshu. In the first episode that premiered on 22nd December, Joseph (Aarya Dharmchand) accepts Mary (Sonali Nikam) as his rightful wife and then through God's guiding light, Yeshu (Vivaan Shah) is born. While this is a celebratory moment for the newly wedded couple, King Herod (Darpan Srivastav) on the other hand is enraged. Often seen causing tremendous atrocities on the people of the village, the evil king is the cruellest ruler that the village ever saw.

Seeing Yeshu as a threat putting an end to his reign of terror, the King ordered to kill all the newborns in the village. While Yeshu and his family escape unscathed, they take refuge in a village. Shaitaan (Ankit Arora) informs King Herod that his enemy is still alive. What will King Herod do now? Talking about the episode Mary (Sonali Nikam) shares, "While Yeshu' s birth brings in joy and happiness in the family, it is a very special moment for Mary as she holds her son for the first time. An instant bond develops between the mother and her son as he gazes smilingly at her. Also, while Mary and Joseph are happy, they are equally worried that their newborn son is being seen as a threat by King Herod and he wants to harm Yeshu.

Leaving no stone unturned, Joseph and his family along with Yeshu leave and settle in a new place, starting a new life. However, this no more remains a secret as King Herod learns about their whereabouts. Will he be able to find Yeshu will be worth watching in the upcoming episodes."

Yeshu is a story of an exceptionally benevolent child who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. His love and compassion for all in stark contrast to the dark, evil forces prevalent during his birth and childhood. Witnessing the various atrocities on his family and in society has a deep impact on him. His attempt to help others and ease their pain often leads to situations where he inevitably ends up being hurt and condemned by not just the oppressors but also the people at large. But even that does not stop Yeshu from continuing his path. It is not only the most iconic story of good versus evil, but it also captures the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his support and guide - his mother.

Also Read : EXCLUSIVE: Yeshu Actress Sonali Nikam On Changes She Felt While Essaying Mary's Role: I Am Growing As A Person

Yeshu premieres on December 22, 2020 (Tuesday) at 8:00 pm every Monday to Friday only on &TV!