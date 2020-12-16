EXCLUSIVE: Yeshu Actress Sonali Nikam On Changes She Felt While Essaying Mary’s Role: I Am Growing As A Person
&TV recently launched brand new show Yeshu, which is based on the story of an exceptionally benevolent child, who only wants to do good and spread happiness all around him. The show has a stellar cast including Vivaan Shah as Yeshu, Sonali Nikam as Mary, Aarya Dharmchand as Joseph, Darpan Srivastava as King Herod and Rudra Soni as Herod Antipas. Produced and directed by Arvind Babbal, Yeshu will premiere on December 22, 2020, at 8 pm and will be aired from Monday to Friday.
Recently, the show's cast interacted with media, during which actress Sonali Nikam shared the changes she felt in herself while essaying Mother Mary's role exclusively with Filmibeat.
Sonali Nikam On The Changes She Felt In Herself
When asked about the changes she felt in herself while essaying Mary's role, Sonali Nikam said, "Mary's character is completely opposite to my personality. The character is very calm and composed. Whenever I shoot for a scene of Yeshu, I always take care of her characteristics. Mary is lovely and compassionate. So while shooting for the show, I am growing as a person. I am getting a chance to enhance my qualities. Because of this, it is getting easier for me day-by-day."
Sonali On Yeshu
Sonali Nikam considers her character Mary as one of the most significant roles of her career. "The story narrates the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his mother, who as his support and guide, nurtures him to fulfill his life's purpose," the actress added.
Arvind Babbal On The Concept
Arvind Babbal feels that Yeshu has potential to win the hearts of fans with a fresh concept and a relatable narrative. He said, "I am confident that viewers will be receptive to the show and I carry immense pride to present a show like Yeshu along with &TV in front of a very eager audience."
