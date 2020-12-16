EXCLUSIVE: Yeshu Actress Sonali Nikam On Changes She Felt While Essaying Mary’s Role: I Am Growing As A Person

Sonali Nikam On The Changes She Felt In Herself

When asked about the changes she felt in herself while essaying Mary's role, Sonali Nikam said, "Mary's character is completely opposite to my personality. The character is very calm and composed. Whenever I shoot for a scene of Yeshu, I always take care of her characteristics. Mary is lovely and compassionate. So while shooting for the show, I am growing as a person. I am getting a chance to enhance my qualities. Because of this, it is getting easier for me day-by-day."

Sonali On Yeshu

Sonali Nikam considers her character Mary as one of the most significant roles of her career. "The story narrates the beautiful relationship between Yeshu and his mother, who as his support and guide, nurtures him to fulfill his life's purpose," the actress added.

Arvind Babbal On The Concept

Arvind Babbal feels that Yeshu has potential to win the hearts of fans with a fresh concept and a relatable narrative. He said, "I am confident that viewers will be receptive to the show and I carry immense pride to present a show like Yeshu along with &TV in front of a very eager audience."