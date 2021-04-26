Aashka Goradia Quits Acting; The Naagin Actress Reveals Reason Behind Her Decision

Popular TV actress Aashka Goradia recently shocked everyone by revealing that she is quitting acting to pursue another dream. Well, her decision indeed left her fans heartbroken, as she has a good fan-following. In an interview with Bombay Times, the Naagin actress revealed the reason behind her decision of quitting showbiz for now.

Aashka Goradia said that she always wanted to do business, and revealed that acting happened in her life by chance. She said, "Entrepreneurship was a path I wanted to pursue. Business was always in my blood, and this dream has been with me for quite some time now. Acting happened by chance. I was only 16 when I moved to Mumbai, but while pursuing my acting career, I had this business virus in me, to do something in the world out there and that has finally happened. So, I felt it's time I tell everyone that acting, for now, is going on a break as I pursue my other dream."

Well, the actress further said that only time will tell if this sabbatical from acting is temporary or permanent. Right now, she is keeping herself busy with her business work and shuttling between Ahmedabad and Goa.

Talking about Aashka Goradia's acting career, she made her TV debut in 2002 with the show Achanak 37 Saal Baad. She later featured in some of the popular shows like Bhabhi, Tum Bin Jaaoon Kahaan, Kkusum, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Piya Ka Ghar, Kahiin To Hoga, Sindoor Tere Naam Ka, Virrudh, Mere Apne, Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, Shubh Vivah, Adaalat, Baal Veer, Naagin, Naagin 2, Daayan and so on.

Apart from that, Aashka has also participated in some reality shows like Nach Baliye 8 with husband Brent Goble, Bigg Boss 6, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 4 and so on.