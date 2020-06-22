Aashka Goradia Pens A Beautiful Note For BFF Tinaa Dattaa Who Spent 100 Days With Her In Goa

Tinaa Dattaa had been stuck in Goa for more than three months due to the COVID-19 lockdown. The actress had earlier revealed that she spends a week every month in Goa, practicing yoga at Aashka Goradia and her husband Brent Goble's yoga center. But this time, her stay got extended due to the lockdown. And now, after spending 100 days at the couple’s, she has finally managed to head back to Mumbai to resume work. Hence, Aashka took to her social media account to write a heart-warming note about her BFF’s stay with them.

Aashka shared a number of pictures and wrote, “@dattaatinaa #100days #justlikethat Smiling, laughing, loving and caring’. Our energies aligned maybe because we were born on the same day, though just a few years apart I get to call you the younger one. then it’s family, you have set such a high standard of how to care and how to be thoughtful. Not for a day in these 100 days did I want it any different, cause you know when to connect and when to space, such a powerful understanding of timing has blown me away. So many reasons that I did not want you to go back to Mumbai but it is what it is and that makes me celebrate our time together even more.”

She went on to add, “So much I have to thank you for, for treating my home as yours, not by living in it but making sure every corner is clean and decorated. From cooking to laundry and from collecting fallen flowers from our garden to lighting the candles when the lights were out, from holding such tremendous love, respect and grace for my husband and all that he taught you, from being such a dedicated student of his to showing up on your mat every single day, giving it all, being focused, falling and rising, how proud I am to call you my friend, how honoured I am to have your love, how blessed to have your presence in our lives, so much I learnt about you and even in that little I want to close it by calling you sister.”

The actress concluded by writing, “And even after so much, in my mind I am not done writing about you and our times. THANK YOU! You wonderful human with a heart of gold, I will miss our times together until you RETURN! Be safe and be well’ WE LOVE YOU!” Check out the entire note/post below:

