Adaa Khan Shares Public’s Reaction After Featuring In Naagin; Says ‘When I go Go Out, People Call Me Shesha’

Ekta Kapoor's show Naagin will always be considered as one of the most successful supernatural franchises on Indian television. The show so far has finished five seasons and the makers are now, coming up with a spin-off, Kuch Toh Hai. When we talk about Naagin, the first two names that come to our mind is Mouni Roy and Adaa Khan, who played Shivanya/Shivangi and Shesha respectively.

Despite watching its 5th season, fans have not yet forgotten the iconic first season, which had broken all TRP records. Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Adaa Khan became nostalgic and talked about how she got into the show and public's reactions after the same.

While revealing the story of getting a role in Naagin, Adaa Khan said, "I never thought much about it when I got a call for the role. In fact, there was no audition or look test for it. Ekta ma'am was sure about Mouni and me, and we were directly called for narration. However, we were all a bit apprehensive about how the audience would react to it. Initially, my character was not negative but later, it turned into a negative character. And surprisingly, the ratings of our show increased immensely. People would be on the edge, with a lot of curiosity to know what was going to happen next. I was happy that they accepted me in a negative role."

After featuring in Naagin, Adaa Khan's character Shesha became a household name. Her fans still call the actress with her character's name. While speaking about the same, she said, "The role of naagin Shesha gave me a special place in the industry, of which I was already a part. Even today, when I go out, people call me Shesha or naagin. Recently, someone addressed me as Naagin madam at the airport! This role not only gave a boost to my career, but also set a benchmark for me to give my best to each and every role that I play."

On the professional front, Adaa Khan recently did a guest appearance in Naagin 5, starring Surbhi Chandna and Sharad Malhotra in the lead roles. She has also appeared as a contestant in Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

