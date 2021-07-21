Aditya Narayan Will Not Host TV Shows After 2022: By The Time I'm Done Next Year, I'll Probably Be A Father

Aditya Narayan, who is currently hosting Indian Idol 12, has decided to quit hosting after 2022. The singer-actor feels it's time to move on and take bigger responsibilities. He plans to take a break from small screen after wrapping up his prior commitments. Aditya also added that by the time he wraps up his stint as host, he will probably be a father!

Aditya was quoted by TOI as saying, "2022 will be my final year as a host on Indian television. I won't host after that. It's time to do bigger things. I am bound by prior commitments, which I will complete in the coming months. I have such beautiful associations and relations in the industry that agar main abhi chhod doonga toh it will be like abandoning the ship midway. I am laying the foundation for my way out."

He said that he will take a break from television next year. Although he feels great about doing multiple things at a time, he added that it's also exhausting. He said that he is grateful to Indian television for being his cocoon through the past 15 years, but now it is time to move on to other things. He further added, "I was a teenager when I started hosting on the small screen, and by the time I am done next year, I will probably be a father (smiles). The TV industry has given me a lot - name, fame, and success."

Adding that television has given him a lot, he said that it has enabled him to build a house in Mumbai, own a car and have a great life. He added that he is not abandoning television, but will not be seen hosting and will do other things like participate in a game show or judge one.

Aditya asserted that he will announce about his decision on Indian Idol soon, which will stop people from approaching him to host shows. He added that every year he decides to give up hosting, but some production houses convince him and change his mind, because of which now he has four more reality shows lined up.

He concluded by saying, "As much as I love hosting, I have to start thinking about the bigger picture. I still want to sing, jump around and dance on stage, perform all over the world, and I don't want anything to hinder that."