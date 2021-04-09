Aditya Narayan Shares His Health Update; Says The Virus Has Left His Wife Shweta Agarwal Very Weak

Indian Idol 12 host Aditya Narayan and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal had tested positive for COVID-19. The singer is currently replaced by Rithvik Dhanjani and he will return to the singing reality show after he recovers. Recently, Aditya shared a picture snapped with his wife and joked that they seem to have taken their marriage vow of 'in sickness and in health' a little too seriously.

He captioned the picture and wrote, "In sickness & in health'. Iss line ko zyada seriously le liya humne (We took this line too seriously) 🤣 @shwetaagarwaljha." Recently, the singer shared his and his wife's health update.

Aditya, who is still in quarantine, was quoted by Spotboye as saying, "I am feeling much better. It's now 18 days since I was detected COVID positive. So I'll be tested on Monday when it would be 3 weeks. My wife is also much better, though the virus has left her weak."

When asked for his advice to his fans, he said, "STAY HOME....It's the only way you can avoid the virus. I was as careful as humanly possible. I did the mask, sanitizer everything. I didn't step out to go anywhere except for my shootings, to go to the gym and to visit my parents. In fact I had changed my gym time to 6 am instead of the evening to avoid crowds. I still got the virus. So basically, one can't be too careful."

Aditya also revealed that they are on a family video call and trying to convince his father Udit Narayan to take the vaccine. He added that he can't imagine his grandmother and his parents go through, what he has been through during the first 5-6 days after getting infected by the virus.

