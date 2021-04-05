Indian Idol 12: Rithvik Dhanjani To Replace Aditya Narayan As Host

Recently, Aditya Narayan, who is seen hosting Indian Idol 12, and his actress-wife Shweta Agarwal tested positive for COVID-19. It was said that the makers are looking out for replacement, who can fill his place until he recovers. As per latest report, the production house has zeroed in Rithvik Dhanjani, who has hosted several reality shows like India's Best Dramebaaz, Super Dancer and Nach Baliye 7. He will be taking in charge of hosting for the coming week.

A source associated with Indian Idol was quoted by TOI as saying, "Rithvik has hosted several reality shows and looks at ease while interacting with contestants and judges. He is a great choice to step in for Aditya."

Confirming the news of him filling in for Aditya, Rithvik said, "I will be filling in for just one weekend for Aditya. I will shoot for the show on April 5. I have worked with Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani and Himesh Reshammiya - the judges of Indian Idol 12 - before. My approach towards the show will be of a fan. My parents follow it religiously."

He said that he is just going to be himself and added that there is no special prep as such and he will just go enjoy, because he thinks that's how it's done. Rithvik had recently been to Maldives for a vacation and revealed that he underwent the test yesterday and it was negative.

It has to be recalled that last week, actor Jay Bhanushali stepped in for Aditya, as the latter had to travel abroad for prior commitments. But at that time, Aditya was not infected.

Currently, while Aditya is in the hospital, his wife did not require hospitalisation and has apparently quarantined herself at home from Day 1. Aditya's father Udit confirmed that his son got himself admitted and he is better now. He also added that his son has been receiving text messages from his son, frequently. Udit said, "I just received a text from Aditya saying 'Papa, don't worry about me. I am okay. Just pray for me'."

