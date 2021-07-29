Aetashaa Sansgiri To Play Grown-Up Ahilyabai Holkar In Her First Hindi TV Show Punyashlok Ahilyabai [Promo]

Marathi TV actress Aetashaa Sansgiri, who shot to fame with the role of goddess Yamai in the Marathi show, Dakkhancha Raja Jyotiba, is all set to make her Hindi TV debut with Sony TV's show Punyashlok Ahilyabai. Notably, Aetashaa will be seen playing grown-up Ahilyabai Holkar after the show takes a leap of 7 years.

Aetashaa Sansgiri recently shared the first promo of her look as Ahilyabai Holkar from Punyashlok Ahilyabai on Instagram. The actress captioned it as, "Bachpan tha bas jhaanki, gaurav gaatha hai baaki! Shuru hone jaa raha hai, #PunyashlokAhilyabai ka yuva adhyaay 16 Aug se, Som-Shukr, raat 7:30 baje, sirf Sony par."

In the above promo, Aetashaa is looking beautiful in the Marathi look. She can be seen riding a horse and showing her care towards needy people. The promo is quite intriguing and fans are looking forward to watching the Marathi actress in the role of Ahilyabai Holkar. Let us tell you, she will be seen opposite Kinshuk Vaidya, who is playing the role of Khande Rao Holkar. After the leap, child actress Aditi Jaltare will bid adieu to the show.

Talking about Punyashlok Ahilyabai, the show also stars Rajesh Shringarpure, Sukhade Khandkekar, Snehalata Vasaikar and others in key roles. The leap track will start on August 16, 2021. Talking about Aetashaa Sansgiri, the actress has featured in a Marathi TV show and web series Choti Malkin and Majhya Mitrachi Girlfriend respectively.