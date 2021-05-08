Aniruddh Dave Still Recovering And Hasn't Undergone Covid Test, Confirms Wife Shubhi Ahuja

Aniruddh Dave, the Patiala Babes actor has finally tested negative for COVID-19. Recently, it was rumored that the actor, tested negative for COVID-19 on Saturday (May 8, 2021). However, Aniruddh Dave's wife Shubhi Ahuja clarified that the actor has not undergone the COVID-19 test, and put the rumours to rest.

"Aniruddh is receiving everyone's prayers so it"s my responsibility to clarify. Aniruddh hasn't got any covid test done. I would kindly request the media to refrain from reporting false information. Asking everyone to pray for his speedy recovery," said the actor's wife Shubhi Ahuja in an official statement.

According to the latest reports published by TOI, Aniruddh Dave is showing signs of improvement. Reportedly, around 80 percent of his lungs were infected, and the actor's health condition worsened to the extent, where he was rushed to another hospital in Bhopal. However, the sources suggest that the Patiala Babes actor is now on his road to recovery.

As reported earlier, Shubhi Ahuja had to rush to Bhopal after Aniruddh Dave's condition worsened, leaving their 2-months-old son with her parents. To the unversed, the actor was shooting for a web series in Bhopal lately, where he got affected with the coronavirus. Even though initially he was stable and was under home quarantine, Anuriddh's started suffering breathing issues later, and was shifted to the hospital.