Anjum Fakih Finds Her Valentine On The Sets Of Kundali Bhagya; Read To Find Out Who

Valentine's Day is just two days away, and many can't keep calm to express love to their special one. Like commoners, celebrities are also excited to celebrate the day of love on February 14, 2021. One such celeb is Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih, who recently found her Valentine on the sets of the show. Any guesses who is that person?

Let us tell you, the actress recently shared an Instagram story of her co-star Supriya Shukla on her story, in which the actress called her her forever valentine. Supriya wrote, "My Forever Valentine" with three heart emojis. Well, looks like they have bonded quite well on the sets, as we can see their strong relationship in the photo.

Earlier, Anjum Fakih, who is known for her outspoken nature, gave a befitting reply to trolls who criticized the actress for her increased weight post lockdown. "It's not just celebs; even normal people are subjected to trolling. We as celebs are constantly in the public eye, hence we have to face trolling and body shaming on a daily basis. Sometimes the trolling and bullying get to you, but then I always remind myself that I have worked so hard to reach here and I can't let someone else's opinion about the way I look affect me. I usually ignore the trolls and just focus on the lovely messages and compliments my fans shower me with," the actress had told Times of India.

Talking about Kundali Bhagya, the show also stars Shraddha Arya, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Manit Joura in the lead roles. It airs on Zee TV at 9:30 pm from Monday to Friday.

