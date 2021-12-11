Ankit Gupta On Udaariyaan Making It To 2nd Spot On TRP Chart: Everybody Has Contributed To The Show

Udaariyaan has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. With each passing week, the show has been seeing increase in the TRP ratings. This week, the show has garnered the second spot and the ratings have shot up to 3.1.

Regarding the show's TRP, Ankit Gupta, who plays the role of Fateh in the show, said that it's amazing and credited the success of the show to teamwork. He said that it is not just one or two people who is responsible, but everybody has contributed to the show.

Talking about the ratings and his journey in the show, Ankit told Tellychakkar, "It feels amazing for sure, there are lots and lots of moments that makes my journey as Fateh memorable. There are so many scenes which we shot under the sun, chilling cold weather, shooting in a chilled environment with no shirt, so many memories that made this journey wonderful and memorable, I cannot pin down to one. One thing that I'd love to say is that it has been exciting, probably we are the only show that keeps growing every week and we have reached the second position."

He said that to succeed in reality, one has to go with the team and asked fans to stop bashing each other as everyone has contributed to the show's success. He hopes to see the show making it to the top 1 slot on the TRP chart.

He concluded by saying, "You see there are different fandoms for Fatejo, Jasfa, Tejang, Ankit fans, Priyanka fans. Everybody has been coming and saying, 'This is because of Fatejo or Jasfa or Ankit'. I would say that it is not because of one person. Everybody has contributed to the show and it is the team work that has got us to 3.1 ratings. One man army is only in reels and not in real life, to succeed in reality you have to go with the team. I would like to tell these fans to stop bashing each other, it is the hard work of the entire team and not one person or one such fandom. Ankit, Priyanka, Isha are not Fateh- Tejo- Jasmine by themselves, there are 150 people working behind making them what they are on screen so it is their effort that makes us shine onscreen. Be together, hopefully, we shall become the no.1 show soon."

Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Udaariyaan stars Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Isha Malviya and Karan V Grover in the lead roles.