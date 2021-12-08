Ankita Lokhande Hospitalised Ahead Of Her Wedding With Vicky Jain; Advised Bed Rest

Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to get married to boyfriend Vicky Jain next week, has been hospitalised. As per Pinkvilla report, the actress sprained her leg last night and was admitted in a suburban hospital.

A source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Ankita sprained her leg and was immediately rushed to the hospital. She has now been discharged but advised bed rest by the doctors."



The actress shared a picture of her sprained leg which was wrapped with a crape bandage and wrote, "Talk to my 🦶 @jainvick 😢 😢 😢". One of her friends told ETimes TV, "Thankfully, there is no fracture."

The wedding preparations are on full-swing at both Ankita and Vicky's places. The couple will get married at Grand Hyatt and have been busy inviting guests. Recently, the duo visited Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. It is speculated that they met him personally to hand over their wedding invite.

Ankita's close friend, Shraddha Arya had shared glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's lavish wedding invite on her Instagram story.

A few days ago, Ankita and Vicky had shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. They were seen in traditional attires, and were seen wearing mundavalya (an ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides). Ankita looked beautiful in a green saree.

Did Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Got Married In An Intimate Ceremony? See PICTURES

Shraddha Arya Shares Glimpse Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Lavish Wedding Card

The couple started December with a bang as they threw a party for their friends. Ankita had hosted a bachelorette party, which was attended by her friends- Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit and others.

As per the reports doing the rounds, Ankita and Vicky's marriage will be held on December 14. Their pre-wedding festivities will be held from December 12-13.