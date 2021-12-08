Ankita Lokhande Hospitalised Ahead Of Her Wedding With Vicky Jain; Advised Bed Rest
Pavitra Rishta actress Ankita Lokhande, who is all set to get married to boyfriend Vicky Jain next week, has been hospitalised. As per Pinkvilla report, the actress sprained her leg last night and was admitted in a suburban hospital.
A
source
was
quoted
by
the
entertainment
portal
as
saying,
"Ankita
sprained
her
leg
and
was
immediately
rushed
to
the
hospital.
She
has
now
been
discharged
but
advised
bed
rest
by
the
doctors."
The actress shared a picture of her sprained leg which was wrapped with a crape bandage and wrote, "Talk to my 🦶 @jainvick 😢 😢 😢". One of her friends told ETimes TV, "Thankfully, there is no fracture."
The wedding preparations are on full-swing at both Ankita and Vicky's places. The couple will get married at Grand Hyatt and have been busy inviting guests. Recently, the duo visited Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. It is speculated that they met him personally to hand over their wedding invite.
Ankita's close friend, Shraddha Arya had shared glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's lavish wedding invite on her Instagram story.
A few days ago, Ankita and Vicky had shared pictures from their pre-wedding festivities. They were seen in traditional attires, and were seen wearing mundavalya (an ornament tied horizontally across the forehead with two vertical strings down from both sides). Ankita looked beautiful in a green saree.
The couple started December with a bang as they threw a party for their friends. Ankita had hosted a bachelorette party, which was attended by her friends- Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit and others.
As per the reports doing the rounds, Ankita and Vicky's marriage will be held on December 14. Their pre-wedding festivities will be held from December 12-13.