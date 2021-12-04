Shraddha Arya Shares Glimpse Of Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain's Lavish Wedding Card

Ankita Lokhande and her boyfriend Vicky Jain are all set to get married this December. Recently, Vicky had shared a few pictures, which made many speculated if the couple has already got married. However, Ankita shared a picture and her caption clarified that it was a pre-wedding function. Now, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya, who recently got married, shared a glimpse of Ankita and Vicky's wedding card and we must say it's lavish!

Shraddha shared a video in which she gave glimpse of the card, which was in royal blue on her Instagram story.



The cover of the invite had names of 'Mr Rahul & Mrs Shraddha' written on a golden board on blue background. She captioned it as, "And now is my favourite girl's turn! Congratulations, @lokhandeankita @jainvick."

As she opened pages of the card, the first page had Ankita and Vikaas' names written, the next page had 'navkaar mantra' and last page had details of the wedding. The wedding date inside the card reads December 2021 and the venue says Grand Hyatt, Mumbai.

Recently, the couple threw a party for their friends. Ankita also had a fun bachelorette party with her friends- Mrunal Thakur, Rashami Desai, Mahhi Vij, Srishty Rode, Aparna Dixit and others.

According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in December 14. Their pre-wedding festivities will begin on December 12 (mehndi and engagement) followed by sangeet on December 13. The wedding reception will be held on December 14th evening.