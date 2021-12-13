Ankita Lokhande Looks Radiant In Red Dress At Haldi Function; Actress Walks Hand-In-Hand With Vicky Jain

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to get married on December 14! The couple's pre-wedding festivities are being held in full-swing. The mehndi and engagement ceremonies were recently held, which were no less than a Bollywood fairtale! The couple's haldi ceremony is being held today (December 13).

At the event, Ankita looked radiant in red sharara while the groom-to-be looked dapper in a beige-coloured kurta-pyjama. The duo walked hand-in-hand as they arrived at the venue.

Ankita's best friend Amruta Khanvilkar, who attended the haldi, shared glimpse of the haldi ceremony, by sharing videos on her Instagram stories.At the haldi ceremony, Ankita's friends Amruta, Abhidnya Bhave, Mrinalini Tyagi and others were seen in yellow attires. In one of the videos shared by Amruta, she was having fun with other guests eating gola and cotton candy.

In a few other videos shared by the actress, she was seen applying haldi to Ankita and Vicky, and posing with the lovely couple.

In a video, Ankita and Vicky were seen dancing to 'Lift Teri Bandh Hai' song as they were lifted by their friends.

Well, going by the pictures, it looks like the couple as well as the guests are having super fun!

It is being said that a ritual according to the marwari tradition was held yesterday. Apparently, the couple will host a cocktail party tonight for their friends and rapper Badshah will perform. The wedding will be held tomorrow in a Maharashtrian style.