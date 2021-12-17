Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Party With Friends; The Couple's Reception In Raipur Cancelled Due To COVID-19?

After three days of wedding festivities, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain got married on December 14. The couple had hosted a grand reception party for their friends on the same day. Recently, there were reports that the couple will be hosting yet another reception at Vicky's hometown Raipur.

As per latest reports, the reception at Raipur has been cancelled due to spike in COVID-19 cases. A TOI report suggested that the couple wants to adhere to new COVID norms and protocols and thus, they have called off their reception party. Apparently, the newly-married couple will host the party sometime later.

Meanwhile, last night, the newlyweds surprised everyone as they shared a mushy boomerang on social media. In the video, the newlyweds can be seen twinning in white night suits with 'Mrs Jain' and 'Mr Jain' printed on their night dress. Ankita can also wearing a cute bunny ear hairband.

Ankita also shared a few videos on her Instagram stories in which she ans Vicky were seen partying with their friends- Karanvir Bohra, Mahesh Shetty and wife Anisha Kapoor, Aparna Dixit, Kashmera Shah, Mrinalini Tyagi and Dalljiet Kaur.

In one of the videos, the couple was seen sitting on the couch with close friends Mahesh Shetty and Anisha as they sang a song. The newlyweds were also seen getting romantic and sharing a kiss.

In another video, the new bride is seen preparing tea for her friends. Dalljiet addressed Ankita as 'Jain bahu' and 'susheel kanya'.

Recently, Ankita and Vicky were spotted posing together for paps after 'grah pravesh'. The Pavitra Rishta actress looked radiant in a blue saree, styled with matching jewellery and mangalsutra. Vicky, complimented his wifey in a classy shirt and pants.

What caught everyone's attention was their luxurious and expensive car, a white swanky Porsche Boxter 718. It is being said that the car is priced at around Rs 1.25 crore.