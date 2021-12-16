Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain Make First Appearance After Wedding; Couple To Host Reception In Latter's Hometown

Pavitra Rishta fame Ankita Lokhande tied the knot with her boyfriend Vicky Jain on December 14. The couple got married in Mumbai as per Hindu customs in the presence of their close family members and friends from the industry. The beautiful pictures and videos from their nuptials and wedding functions have already taken social media by storm.

And now, Ankita and Vicky have made their first appearance today after the wedding. The newlyweds were photographed outside Vicky's Mumbai residence where the couple exited a swanky car and posed together for the waiting paparazzi. Ankita looked resplendent in a purple lehariya saree with intricate gota borders while Vicky was dressed in a light blue shirt. The new bride was also seen sporting sindoor and a diamond-studded mangalsutra.

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain Look Regal At Their Wedding; Pavitra Rishta Actress Gets Emotional (Videos)

Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain’s Post-Marriage Ritual Videos Are Too Cute To Miss; Watch

Meanwhile, according to an ETimes TV report, Ankita and Vicky are all set to host a reception in the latter's hometown, Raipur. The couple has reportedly only invited a select few friends and family members for the Raipur reception. They plan on going on a honeymoon later. It must be noted that after their D-day on December 14, after Ankita and Vicky had held a reception for their Mumbai friends and the Raipur one is going to be their second reception.

The couple’s wedding was held at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in Mumbai and it was preceded by a sangeet, mehendi and other ceremonies. Ankita wore a heavily embellished lehenga in gold while Vicky complimented her in a cream and gold sherwani on their big day. The actress, who dated for about three years, shared many pictures from their wedding on her social media and wrote, "Love is patient but we're not. Surprise! We're now officially Mr and Mrs Jain." Take a look!