Anupamaa: Anupamaa Breaks Down In Front Of Family; Asks Vanraj To Get Samar & Nandini Engaged

Though the family tried their best, Anupamaa got to know the heartbreaking truth. She met Advait, who told her that he appreciates her being so positive even in this situation, and when she asked him what is wrong with her, he informed her that she has a tumour in her ovaries. Anupamaa is quite shocked to learn the truth and faints.

In the upcoming episode we will see that Anupamaa is very angry with the family for hiding the truth from her. She breaks down in front of them. Vanraj tries to console her and tells her that he will not let anything happen to her. Anupamaa then tells them that she just needs their support to sail through this tough time, and the family agrees.

Later, Anupamaa and Vanraj indulge in an emotional conversation, when she tells him that she would like to see Samar and Nandini get engaged. Though Vanraj is not fond of Nandini, he readily agrees to it and immediately organises the engagement at the resort itself.

While the Shah family is happy with all that's happening, what about the divorce? How many days Anupamaa has left to live? To know what happens next keep watching Anupamaa.

