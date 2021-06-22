Anupamaa: Cold War Between Rupali Ganguly & Sudhanshu Pandey? Madalsa Sharma Reacts!

Star Plus show Anupamaa is currently one of the highest rated shows on Indian television. The show, starring Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma is loved by all the viewers, for its emotional tale of Anupamaa (played by Rupali) who goes on a journey to establish her own identity after being betrayed by her husband Vanraj (played by Sudhanshu). Well, the interesting pictures from the sets of Anupamaa show that everything is good between all the cast members.

However, reports were doing the rounds on the internet stating that there is a cold war between Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey. It is also being said that the cast has been divided into two groups. Rupali has formed one group with Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra and Muskan Bamne, while Sudhanshu has Anagha Bhonsale, Madalsa Sharma and Paras Kalnawat.

EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Imlie Star Gashmeer Mahajani On His Character Aditya, Atif Khan And Sarsenapati Hambirrao

To find out the truth, Bollywood Life got in touch with Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya and asked her about the reports. Notably, the actress refuted all such claims and said, "What rubbish! These are just rumours. Nothing of this sort is happening." On the other hand, a source close to the development also informed the same entertainment portal saying, "There is no truth to these rumours. We have never heard of it. The whole cast is too mature to indulge in cold war or groupism. No discord has come to the notice of the channel. Such stories are circulated by fans to create fan wars. Something similar happened with Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin as well."

Aly Goni Busts FAKE Casting Call About A Netflix Show Featuring Jasmin Bhasin & Vicky Kaushal; Details Inside

Well, fans have finally got a clear picture of what is happening on the sets of Anupamaa. Meanwhile, the show is getting good TRP ratings every week. And it will be interesting to see, what happens in Anupamaa's life!