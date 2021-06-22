EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Imlie Star Gashmeer Mahajani On His Character Aditya, Atif Khan And Sarsenapati Hambirrao
Star Plus show Imlie has been getting a lot of love from the audience, for its unique love story between three people from different backgrounds and emotions. Directed by Atif Khan, the show stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Mayuri Deshmukh in the lead roles. Recently, Imlie's lead actor Gashmeer Mahajani had an exclusive candid conversation with Filmibeat. The actor spoke about the show, his director, acting skills, his father Ravindra Mahajani, upcoming Marathi film Sarsenapati Hambirrao, his first directorial venture and much more. Excerpts-
‘My Work Is Powerful Enough To Generate Emotions In Viewers’ Mind’
How does it feel to make a big mark in the Hindi TV industry with Imlie?
You
get
success
for
whatever
you
do
whether
it's
small,
big,
or
medium,
if
you're
acknowledged
by
people.
You
get
commercial-critical
success
and
awards
You
are
always
going
to
feel
great
about
it.
So,
if
Imlie
is
doing
great
and
people
are
loving
the
character
that
I'm
playing,
any
actor
would
feel
great.
But
I
don't
think
I've
made
any
big
mark
as
such;
the
character
made
some
space
in
people's
hearts
which
I
do
attribute
the
credit
to
myself
for.
But
the
big
mark
is
yet
to
be
done;
it
takes
years
and
years
of
slogging
and
working
hard
with
various
projects
to
be
able
to
make
a
mark
in
the
Hindi
industry.
Your character Aditya from Imlie has made a special place in everyone's hearts. People often hate your character for the choices he made and love him for the strong opinion for his loved ones. What do you have to say about people's reactions?
Some might love him, and some might hate him for the choices that the character is making. But the idea is, whenever you're playing a character, the most important thing for an actor is if you're generating any emotion in the viewers' minds, you are a strong actor. Now when you say emotional, it doesn't always mean crying. Emotions can be fear, angst, suspicion, happiness- everything is emotion. So, if someone is getting mad at me for doing something on the show, I think I'm a strong enough actor to create emotion in that person- that he's strongly reacting to what I'm doing on-screen, so that makes me a good actor. If someone's loving me for what the character is doing, I feel like I'm a good actor, again. That means my work is powerful enough to generate emotions in viewers' minds. If I'm doing a character and no one's feeling anything about it, that's the day you'll know that you're not a good enough actor and that you need to work on yourself. But the trick is also not to obsess over the reaction of the viewers or it will contaminate your work. If I make changes in my character just to please people, I won't be able to impress the audience. But if Aditya is supposed to do something else, he has to do that. I can't be afraid of being my character because people might not like it. If the character demands it, I have to do it that way and I have to do it with so much conviction, that it will generate emotion in people's minds. So that's happening, and that's good.
‘Atif Khan Keeps On Reinventing Aditya Kumar Tripathi On Screen’
Imlie
director
Atif
Khan
had
told
in
one
of
our
earlier
interviews
that
Gashmeer
puts
his
own
inputs
to
develop
his
character
on
the
small
screen.
He
said
that
you
understand
the
complexity
of
your
character
and
you
are
a
blessing
for
a
director.
What
is
your
comment
on
that?
I felt very delighted after hearing that coming from him, as I have a lot of respect for Atif as a director. Also, as a person, the way he conducts himself on the sets and the way he carries his work forward; I have a lot of respect for him. I have voiced this to him personally as well because I'm someone who likes to believe that I know my job pretty well, and my learning never stops. I try to keep on improving myself every minute of the day. And whenever I come across a similar kind of person who knows his job pretty well, I try to go that extra step ahead every time to make his job better. He's the kind of person who is never satisfied with what he's doing and always tries to do better. So, there is a mutual respect that gets developed in my mind for that person. I'm glad that I am working with a person like him on my first Hindi project. If it wasn't for him, shooting every day and playing the same character can get very monotonous. So, it's important to work with the right kind of people. Having Atif Khan as the director is one of the strongest motivations that gets me trying new things with my character; because he's going to understand what I'm trying to do, and he's going to add on to it when he's taking the shot. That matters to me a lot as an actor. He's one of the main reasons for me to keep doing better, and keep on reinventing Aditya Kumar Tripathi on-screen.
How was your experience shooting in Hyderabad for Imlie?
The experience was amazing. We had gone there with the preparations of a 15-day shoot, but it got extended over 2 months. I was glad to be there because we could make use of some of the phenomenal structures built at Ramoji Film City. I was amazed at the cleanliness maintained throughout the film city despite its expanse. The professionalism and humility of the staff and technicians were commendable. All in all, it was one of the most professionally satisfying shooting experiences I have had so far in India. I will make it a point to take one of my film projects to shoot in Ramoji in the near future.
‘My Father Ravindra Mahajani Has Never Given Me Any Special Advice’
You
are
quite
famous
in
the
Marathi
film
industry
and
nowadays,
many
Marathi
actors
are
establishing
themselves
in
the
Hindi
industry.
Do
you
think
that
actors
from
the
regional
industry
have
more
opportunities
in
the
Hindi
industry
to
explore
their
skills?
Any actor in any industry has an equal and similar amount of opportunity to grow and thrive in any industry of any language, anywhere across the globe. It just depends on whether you're at the right place at the right time and whether you're working hard enough, and who sees your work. It's just that. Everybody has equal opportunities everywhere. It doesn't matter which region they come from.
Being the son of legendary Marathi star Ravindra Mahajani, have you ever felt nervous to live up to the audience's expectations? Has he ever given you any special advice about life or acting?
No, my father has never given me any special advice as such. Talking about the audience's expectations, I've always treated myself as a competition, I compete with myself. I always work in a way that I do better than what I did yesterday. Doing better than what somebody else has done is not in my peripherals. I'm just focused on myself. The competition stays with me and ends with me. Expectations of any other kind do not matter or exist for me. They don't impact me in any way. They don't make me nervous or generate any kind of emotion in me.
‘Sarsenapati Hambirrao Is Going To Be One Of The Biggest Movies In Marathi Cinema’
Your
look
from
Sarsenapati
Hambirrao
as
Chhatrapati
Shivaji
Maharaj
was
loved
by
all.
Fans
can't
wait
to
see
you
on
the
big
screen
again.
How
did
it
feel
to
play
Shivaji
Maharaj
on-screen
for
the
first
time?
Sarsenapati Hambirrao is going to be one of the biggest movies in Marathi cinema. It shall be released in theatres when they start functioning at hundred per cent capacity. I have played Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's role in that, which I feel is a very big responsibility. Talking about how I feel playing Shivaji Maharaj- once I wore the makeup, prosthetics, the costume, and once I stepped into the darbar, which was created by the art director, and when the lights came on, and I could call the mantri mandal in the darbar, I got a sense of being a king. And then I started moving, walking, talking, looking, standing and sitting in that way. I don't know where it came from; it came from some cosmic connection I feel. I can't put it into mere words really, but it just came to me, it just happened. I'm not being spiritual about it, but sometimes it's just a magical thing that just comes to you and you don't have to do anything for it. Once you're in that attire, atmosphere and put in that setup which is brilliantly created by our art directors and shot by our DOP Mahesh Limaye, that aura comes to you. If you try too hard to find it, you'll never find it- it just has to come to you. That's what I felt like. I felt like a king, I started delivering lines like a king. It just came to me at that moment, and I felt blessed that I got the opportunity to play this character in the biggest Marathi movie. I feel blessed that I'm a part of this film.
You are also making your directorial debut in Marathi. Tell us something about the project?
I'll soon be launching my production house which was supposed to start this month. But due to the pandemic situation, we just selected a few scripts and kept them aside, so we can start working on them as producers when things start functioning normally. Maybe by the end of 2021 or the beginning of 2022, I will start my own production house, and start making movies the way I want them. I don't know whether I'll direct any of them or not, but production is certainly on the cards, and we shall start very soon!