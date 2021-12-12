Anupamaa: Vanraj Confronts Anupamaa About Her Feelings For Anuj, Will Malvika's Entry Change #Maan's Equation

The Sunday special Mahaepisode of Rajan and Deepa Shahi's Anupamaa came with a big twist. The audience got to see Vanraj's emotional side, while also witnessing Anupamaa taking baby steps towards accepting her love for Anuj.

The episode started with a teary-eyed Anupamaa asking Anuj to wake up. Vanraj sees all this and tells Anupamaa that he was never right for her and that she deserved someone like Anuj who can love her for who she is. He tells her that the Shah family is still together because of her, but it's time that she thought about herself first. Vanraj tells her that what she has for Anuj is more than care and friendship and she has full right to accept it. He tells her that he has not let her go because somewhere he couldn't think of the family without her, but it's time to move on and he is letting her go. This is a beautiful scene between Vanraj and Anupamaa where he tells her that she should just accept that she loves Anuj and take their relationship forward.

Later we see Vanraj wiping his tears while he remembers all the good moments that he spent with Anupamaa. Meanwhile, we see Anupamaa thinking about what Vanraj said and imagining Anuj dancing around her on the song "Jaanam dekh lo mit gayi dooriyan".

The next day, Anuj wakes up and asks Anupamaa if she is fine. But Anupamaa apologises to him and blames herself for his condition. The doctor tells them that he is fine but they will keep him under observation for some time. Vanraj reaches home and tells everyone about it. He later tells Bapuji about what he said to Anupamaa. Bapuji hugs him in return and tells him that he is proud of him.

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Anuj is back home and Bapuji asks Anupamaa to be with him to help GK take care of him. While Anupamaa is packing her bags, we see that Anuj informs GK about Malvika and tells him that she is his biggest responsibility, more than love and friendship. Will Malvika's entry affect Anuj and Anupamaa's relationship? To know what happens next, keep watching Anupamaa.

Produced by Rajan Shahi and his mother Deepa Shahi under their banner Shahi Productions Pvt Ltd, Anupamaa features Sudhanshu Pandey, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Madalsa Sharma, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Muskan Bamne, Shekhar Shukla, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, and Tassnim Sheikh. The show airs on Star Plus.