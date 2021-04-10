Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly Tests Negative For COVID-19; Sudhanshu & Other Actors To Join Her For Shoot Soon?

Several shows were affected as the actors tested positive for COVID-19. In February, Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat, who played the role of Samar tested positive for the virus. Later, this month, the other actors of the show- Aashish Mehrotra, Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Tassnim Sheikh and producer Rajan Shahi tested positive for the virus. It was said that they were in quarantine and are recovering. As per TOI report, Rupali Ganguly has tested negative for COVID-19 on Friday evening (April 9, 2021). It is also being said that all the actors might resume shooting the show next week.

A source from the production house was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "Yes, the news is true and Rupali is really happy about this latest development. She was eagerly waiting for the test results which came in the evening today. Rupali is now keen to get back to her family and resume work soon."

The source further added, "Rupali will start shooting for the show next week. In all probability, Sudhanshu Pandey, the male lead too will join in a few days, along with actor Ashish Mehrotra, who too had tested COVID positive sometime back. Paras Kalnawat, whose dad passed away a few days back, is also back on the sets. We are keeping our fingers crossed... hopefully there will now not be too many changes required in the script."

Rupali had shot for a scene on her mobile phone, which was aired on Thursday.

Meanwhile, recently, the actress celebrated her birthday and her family had organised her a surprised. Sharing a video on her Instagram account, she wrote, "When ur family decides to make it special despite the quarantine 💔💔awwwwwwwwwww 🥲🥲 Thank u @vijayganguly @ashwinkverma for making the efforts and making my Rudransh, my little Jojo bunny cut the cake ❤️THU THU THU 🧿🧿🧿🧿❤️ thank u @abhishake_pai child 😘😘@j.p.malhotra 😘😘 Soon we shall all celebrate together 🤞🧿 Ps- please ignore my scary laughter 🤪 Quarantine day 4 !! Can't smell anything anymore 🤪."

