Apurva Agnihotri Is All Praise For Rajan Shahi & His Anupamaa Cast; Says The Entire Unit Is Sweet & Caring

Apurva Agnihotri is back on television after two years break! The actor will be seen playing a pivotal role (Dr Advait Khanna) in Rajan Shahi's popular show Anupamaa. Apurva is happy to be back on-screen and recently spoke about his role in the show, association with the producer and also the bond he shares with the cast of the show.

About why he chose to do the show, Apurva said that when he was narrated the whole character graph, he found it quite exciting and Dr Advait Khanna has many aspects, layers to him. He hopes that they shall be exploring all those layers in the episodes ahead. The actor said that he is a lot like his on-screen avatar in real life: Like Dr Advait, he also dreams of having a farm house somewhere away in the mountains or may be in Goa, where he would do organic farming, chill out with friends and family, help people, ride motorcycles, and so on. Apurva added that the carefree happy sort of life devoid of any tension, in a constant state of bliss is what he craves for much like him.

This is the third time that Apurva is collaborating with Rajan Shahi. Earlier, he had worked with the producer in the shows- Sapna Babul Ka...Bidaai and Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin. About his association with the producer, he said, "Rajan is one of the finest human beings and producer I have worked with. There is much love, respect and mutual admiration. It's actually hard to believe that some producers on Indian television can be so nice, trust me I've worked with a whole lot of them. I just wish him the best from my heart, he truly deserves it."

Also Read: Latest TRP Ratings: Anupamaa Continues To Rule The Chart; Super Dancer Chapter 4 Replaces Indian Idol 12

The actor was all praise for the cast of the show and said, "Sudhanshu Pandey and I stay in the same building and share a good chemistry, and I met Rupali Ganguly for the first time on the show. I have to say that not only both of them, Paras and all the other kids, in short the entire unit is sweet and caring. I have worked with some of the crew members in Bidaai, so this is like a reunion."

He feels that Anupamaa is a landmark show on Indian television as many women are identifying with the story, which is huge and is a very difficult thing to achieve. He said, "It normally happens with movies that the entire country is going gaga over one single film, the actors are being followed etc. Something similar is happening with Anupamaa."

Also Read: Anupamaa Spoiler: Apurva Agnihotri's Character To Bring New Twists In Anupamaa's Life

Meanwhile, Apurva feels that the television industry has changed over the years. He said that there are a lot more opportunities these days for everyone- from actors, directors to writers; and if you have the talent, then there's a lot of scope. He said that big guns like Rajan and Ekta Kapoor have been doing so much interesting work over the years and are only getting better every time.

He further added that the industry in totality is changing for good, more so, with the advent of OTT, things have only got better, broader. But he feels the reason many are opting for OTT over TV is because content in the former is more relatable. Apurva hopes that TV show makers would take a cue from it.