Archana Puran Singh Reacts To The Jokes Being Cracked On Her; Says It's Not Easy To Sit On Sofa For Hours

It has been two years that Archana Puran Singh replaced Navjot Singh Sidhu on The Kapil Sharma Show, but the comedians on the show haven't stopped cracking jokes on her, commenting on how Sidhu may return. Recently, after State Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu resigned from his post, Twitterati took to social media to flood the Internet with hilarious memes of Archana Puran Singh and joked about how he can return to the chat show and take back his position. Archana, being a sport she is, shared a few memes on her Instagram account and captioned it as 'Kissa Kursi Ka'.

The actress, who is seen as permanent guest in TKSS, has now reacted to the jokes and about her work. While talking to TOI, she said that she doesn't care about the jokes. She also said that those who feel that she doesn't have anything to do on the show, should come and see as to how it is not easy sitting on sofa for hours and reacting to every detail.

She was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "This is a joke that's cracked on me for many years now. I don't care and I don't take it seriously at all. And if Sidhu would seriously re-enter the show in my place, I will have many other things to do, which I have refused in the past few months. Since I am shooting for two days in a week for the show, I can't take up any assignment, which is out of Mumbai or India. In the past few months, I got several opportunities to shoot in London and other foreign countries but I had to say a no because of my commitment to the show."

Archana said that Kapil Sharma, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek and others in the team are very respectful towards her.

She added, "Kapil's show writers come up with all kinds of jokes and I can't help but laugh at them because they are funny. It is a task to come up with gags everyday and keep the show running for the last 10 years. But all those who feel I don't have anything to do in the show should come on the sets to see how it is not easy to sit 6-7 hours in a particular position, facing the stage. I have to constantly sit in an angle for 4-7 hours on that sofa and face the stage, listen to every joke that's cracked and then react to it."

Archana said that everytime actors do not take up up an assignment to do something meaty and serious, sometimes, they want to have some fun and enjoy good humour, which Kapil's shows gave her! She concluded by saying that she enjoys reacting to their gags and at the same time laugh at herself too.