Avinash Sachdev On Break-Up Rumours With Palak: We've Not Quit; But There're Misunderstanding & Trust Issues

Avinash Sachdev and Palak Purswani have been dating since past three years. The couple was also seen in Nach Baliye in 2019. On January 2021, the couple also had a kacchi mishri ceremony in Mumbai where their family members and friends were present. However, latest buzz suggests that all is not well between the couple!

A source revealed to TOI that there is some tension in their relationship. Although the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram, the source revealed that they haven't deleted pictures of them together on their social media. This might be a passing phase, they may sort out their differences and get back sometime soon. Now, both Avinash and Palak have responded to the rumours.



While Palak said that they have some misunderstandings between them but they haven't parted ways, Avinash said that there are some misunderstandings and trust issues between them, but they have not quit their relationship and said that they have taken a pause.

Palak was quoted by the leading daily as saying, "There have been some misunderstandings between us and yes of late, it has been a rollercoaster ride. But we are trying to make things better. However, we are busy with our work commitments and hence haven't really got that much time to sit and talk to each other. All I can say is that right now we are taking some space off. There is a communication gap which we need to bridge."

Palak said that they can't go their way as they had roka ceremony in January this year and their families are involved. Also, during their roka, they opened their restaurant, so she said many things are involved. She also added that like many other relationships, theirs too has hit a rough phase, but she feels that they can overcome it.

On the other hand, Avinash told Spotboye, "Due to the lockdown we were not getting a lot of time to spend with each other. She stays with her family and I have to take care of mine. I agree every couple needs some space but too much space is also not good I feel. Some misunderstanding has happened between us and also some trust issues. We haven't broken up, but yes differences have surely come. We haven't decided on anything for now as our families are involved and we have to be responsible. We haven't stopped talking to each other completely. We talk about work related things as we are business partners also. For now taking no decision is a good decision, I would say. Let's see how things go ahead."