Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 First Impression: Disha Parmar Reminds Us Of Sakhi; Fans Love Nakuul-Disha's Jodi

The much-awaited Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 starring Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar was premiered today (August 30). While Nakuul will be seen playing the role of Ram (played by Ram Kapoor in Season 1), Disha is seen as Priya (played by Sakhi Tanwar). The show starts off with Ram and his girlfriend Vedu's emotional moment. Vedu ditches and gets married to another person and expects Ram to fulfil her promise. Then the scene shifts to Ram preparing for his sister's marriage.

Ram is a successful business man, loves his family and believes in love. He loves food and rain and his friend says that he is child like! On the other hand Priya is totally opposite to Ram, hates rain and rich people. The duo have bad past of love- while Ram is still not over his first love, Priya hates 'love' and feels its a time waste.

The first episode is basically character introduction, but will keep you engaging and wait for more episodes. Both Nakuul and Disha have given amazing performances. While Nakuul has his own style and somewhere reminds of Shivaay (just being rich) of Ishqbaaz, Disha's fast dialogue delivery reminds us of Sakshi Tanwar. Some dialogues like 'Baarish unhe achi lagti hai jinhe unme utarna nahi padta' and 'Apni nayya toh nikal chuki hai Boss, iss toofan mein yeh kashti akele ghoomenge mast maula bankar'.

Fans are impressed with both actors, especially with Disha's performance. In fact, they are trending 'Priya' and 'Ram and Priya' on Twitter. Disha too had responded to fans love! The viewers also loved their jodi as well. Take a look at a few tweets and Disha's response.

Official_ok33: ~the simplicity of priya has my heart❤️the way @disha11parmar pulled off this character so effortlessly ❤️#DishaParmar #BadeAchheLagteHain2. #BadeAchheLagteHain2OnSony.

Sujata Mondal: So happy to witness their love and affection! Such a cute jodi as the last season! #BadeAchheLagteHain2onSony.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 First Impression: Disha Parmar Reminds Us Of Sakhi; Fans Love Nakuul-Disha's Jodi

Zubair: Absolutely loved watching the first episode of this epic show. It doesn't get any better than this. #BadeAchheLagteHain2onSony.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey & Anjum Faikh Roped In To Play Pivotal Roles In Disha-Nakuul's Show

Tithi: Just finished watching the first episode of #BadeAchheLagteHain2. And @disha11parmar you totally nailed it. Such a beautiful storyline and truly no once could have done justice to Priya like you💜. Your simplicity adds magic to the show #DishaParmar.

Disha, who saw the show and her character trending on social media, replied, "Gratitude!♥️ #Priya #BadeAchheLagteHain2."