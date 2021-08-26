Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Shubhaavi Choksey & Anjum Faikh Roped In To Play Pivotal Roles In Disha-Nakuul’s Show

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been hitting the headlines ever since it was announced. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be essaying the roles of Ram and Priya, played by Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar in season 1. The makers had released a couple of promos which looks interesting.

Shubhaavi Choksey, who was seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and Anjum Faikh, who is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya, have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the show.

As per IANS report, Shubhaavi will be seen playing the role of Nakuul aka Ram's step-mother Nandini in the show.

Shubhaavi, who is elated to be a part of the show, was quoted by IANS as saying, "Bade Acche Lagte Hain is a show that has managed to successfully change the flow of how viewers looked at television shows back then. I cannot express how happy I am to come onboard and be a part of this amazing project and join this franchise. Looking forward to seeing the viewers' reaction to season 2 and hoping that they shower as much love as they did to the previous one."

On the other hand, Anjum will be seen playing the role of Disha aka Priya's sister in the show. The actress is also elated to be a part of the iconic show.

Anjum said, "I am super pleased to be a part of such an iconic show. I believe my character in the show will allow me to push my limits as an actor and something extraordinary will come out of it. Since the show is based on urban loneliness and mature love, it's like a breath of fresh air from the usual saas-bahu dramas on television. I am really looking forward to trying something new and building a wonderful camaraderie with my co-stars on the show."

(With IANS Inputs)