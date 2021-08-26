Sidharth Shukla Shuts The Trolls; Takes A Stand For Shehnaaz Amid Fan Wars & Asks Them Not To Shame Her

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are one of the popular jodis on television, who enjoy massive fan following. However, not all individual fans root for them as a couple, which frequently leads to fan wars on social media, where people blame celebrities for favouring others. Recently, Sidharth Shukla replied to a user who pointed out some abusive trolls from some fan groups.

A user shared a snapshot of the abusive trolls and captioned it as, "Is it decent language?Continuously speaking rubbish & many are liking these instead of stopping them.If #SidHearts started like that,then tl must've flooded with curse 4 them.Their day starts with abuse &ends with curse 4 others. May God protect their parents from them..That's it." To this Sidharth replied humbly, "That's disgusting... sorry guys you have to go through all this because of me ..."

However, later when another user asked if he has guts to take a stand against those fans who are crossing lines and trolling, he shut such trolls by saying that he doesn't need advice. Sidharth replied to the user, "Well first check if I have or I haven't .... Clearly I am not selectively blind ... and please don't teach me ... teach your friends thank you 🙏."

Not just this, the Dil Se Dil Tak actor took his Bigg Boss 13 inmate Shehnaaz Gill, when a user apparently tried to shame (tweet of the same has been deleted).

Shehnaaz Gill Performs Romantic Dance With Dance Deewane 3 Contestant; Sidharth Shukla Gets Possessive

Defending Shehnaaz, Sidharth asked fans not to shame her as she too has asked them to stop such things (abusing each other). He wrote, "Please you don't need to shame her ... it's not her fault it's some ppl from that FD ...she herself has asked them to stop all this like I have ... let's just be civil and make this place better ... so that we can enjoy and learn from each other ... makes sense .. 😊."

Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan Shares Injury Photos After Exit; Fans Call His Eviction An Unfair One, See Tweets!

Well, this is not the first time that Sidharth came out in support of his alleged girlfriend. Earlier too, when a paparazzi had commented on Sana's video quality, Sid had come to her rescue.