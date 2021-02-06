BB 14: Kavita Kaushik Gives Sarcastic Reply As A Fan Asks Her To Support Rahul Vaidya Over Rubina & Abhinav

Kavita Kaushik is undoubtedly considered as one of the most controversial contestants in the history of Bigg Boss. When she had entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wild card contestant, fans were expecting something big to happen in the show. But surprisingly, Kavita shocked everyone by taking multiple digs at co-contestants Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. After having a bitter experience, she walked out of the show.

Currently, she is enjoying quality time with husband Ronnit Biswas and has no time to get angry at anyone. Recently, a user asked Kavita Kaushik on Twitter to support Rahul Vaidya over Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. He called Rahul deserving and RubiNav a fake couple. The Rahul Vaidya fan wrote, "Ma'am I know u will get angry by reading my tweet but this is a sincere request that finale is near.. Plz support #RahulVaidya over farzi drame baazi couple. Rahul vaidya for the win."

To this tweet, Kavita Kaushik replied sarcastically and preferred not to take anyone's side. She tweeted, "I'm around too much love to be angry buddy, however whatever I've seen of few clips on SM.. i feel they all should get one trophy each to have survived living together in such hate and negativity! I can't even for a day.. clearly."

Earlier, when a Twitter user told Kavita that she lost a lot of respect because of her behaviour inside the BB 14 house, the FIR actress had given a befitting reply to him by stating that she didn't get into a fake relationship or reveal secrets about her marriage. She wrote, "Kyu bhai ? Jhoota affair chalaaya koi? Apni shaadi ke raaz kholey ? Ya nakli aansu bahaaye for footage victim card khel ke? Agar inn baaton se respect milti hai toh tel lene jaaye aisi respect!"

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Talks About Frenemy Kavita Kaushik; Says 'I Will Wish Her The Best In Life Always'

It seems like Kavita Kaushik has already distanced herself from Bigg Boss 14, and there are fewer possibilities of her to be present at the grand finale of the show, which will be held on February 21, 2021.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee & Shardul Pandit Slam Kavita Kaushik On Twitter