Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan Talks About Frenemy Kavita Kaushik; Says ‘I Will Wish Her The Best In Life Always’

After spending 106 days in Bigg Boss 14 house, Eijaz Khan has exited the show due to his prior commitments. Notably, he will be back in the show after finishing his pending projects. Recently, the actor spoke about the show and actress Kavita Kaushik.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, when Eijaz Khan was asked about the housemates, he said that everyone has become family for him. He said, "Irrespective of whatever happened, I love them, they are family now. In every family, you have people you don't like at some point but eventually, you say f**k it, they are family."

When quizzed about Kavita Kaushik, Eijaz Khan said, "I will wish her the best in life always. That's all I can say." Well, it looks like Eijaz is not in the mood to speak anything wrong about Kavita. For the unversed, Kavita had slammed Eijaz for calling her a friend.

Not only that, but the FIR actress also revealed that she used to send food to Eijaz Khan during the lockdown. Well, her revelation didn't go down well with the housemates as well as fans. The housemates had criticised Kavita for stooping to that level. Despite being targeted by Kavita, Eijaz Khan had welcomed her with an open mind when she had returned to the house. However, the actress later took a voluntary exit from the show.

On a lighter note, Bigg Boss 14 journey turned out to be a special one for Eijaz Khan. During the family week, evicted contestant Pavitra Punia had entered the house and confessed her love for Eijaz. The duo was seen blushing and expressing love for each other. Currently, Devoleena Bhattacharjee has entered the madhouse as proxy for Eijaz Khan.

